Graham downplays Trump's role in rise in hate crimes against Asians

CNN’s Don Lemon reacts after Sen.
Lindsey Graham (R-SC) downplays the role of former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric in the rise of crimes against Asian-Americans.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited Georgia on Friday to meet with Asian-American community leaders after..
The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it would investigate the rising tide of hate crimes in America, as Asian Americans have..
Stephen Colbert condemned violence against Asian-Americans and addressed the mass shootings in Georgia on Wednesday’s “The Late..