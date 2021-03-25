SCORES 3-24-21: CVA tops Herkimer in second straight game to move over .500 mark

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Second of a home-and-home this week.

C-v-a won 60-53 on monday in ilion - herkimer looking to bounce back and even the season series.

--- didn't quite go that way for the magicians though.

Thunder in control in the fourth - adam hall laying it in off the lead pass.

C-v-a by 13.

--- very next possession - jaylon o'neal - 28 points in the game - here dishing out dimes.

Over to connor trevor who powers his way to the rim.

Central valley up 15.

--- herkimer running out of time - trying to get something going.

L'kuan colon - with the hook shot - puts it in.

He and brayden alexander lead the magicians with eight a-piece.

--- final minute of the contest - c-v-a by 12.

Colon tries for another but he is rejected by trevor...connor trevor the big block there... ((score)) central valley with its second straight win - both over herkimer this week.

Final here 55-43.

(((scores))) other scores tonight - old forge tops little falls by three 46-43.

Roman mcgrady had 16 for theeskd 23 for the mounties.

--- utica academy of science beat dolgeville with no greg gonyea 56-12.

(((change))) c-v-a took the girls matchup against herkimer tonight as well - 65-44.

Rachael yardley had 22 for the thunder.

--- frankfort-schuyler edges little falls 55-51.

Skye simmons 16 for the knights - riley dunn 26 for the mounties.

(((change))) mount markham over dolgeville 59-41.

Hayleigh gates dropping 30 large for the mustangs.

