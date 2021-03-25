SCORES 3-24-21: CVA tops Herkimer in second straight game to move over .500 mark

3-17-21 SCORES: Frankfort-Schuyler notches first win of season in comeback win against Herkimer
Highlights and scores from Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Second of a home-and-home this week.
C-v-a won 60-53 on monday in ilion - herkimer looking to bounce back and even the season series.
--- didn't quite go that way for the magicians though.
Thunder in control in the fourth - adam hall laying it in off the lead pass.
C-v-a by 13.
--- very next possession - jaylon o'neal - 28 points in the game - here dishing out dimes.
Over to connor trevor who powers his way to the rim.
Central valley up 15.
--- herkimer running out of time - trying to get something going.
L'kuan colon - with the hook shot - puts it in.
He and brayden alexander lead the magicians with eight a-piece.
--- final minute of the contest - c-v-a by 12.
Colon tries for another but he is rejected by trevor...connor trevor the big block there... ((score)) central valley with its second straight win - both over herkimer this week.
Final here 55-43.
(((scores))) other scores tonight - old forge tops little falls by three 46-43.
Roman mcgrady had 16 for theeskd 23 for the mounties.
--- utica academy of science beat dolgeville with no greg gonyea 56-12.
(((change))) c-v-a took the girls matchup against herkimer tonight as well - 65-44.
Rachael yardley had 22 for the thunder.
--- frankfort-schuyler edges little falls 55-51.
Skye simmons 16 for the knights - riley dunn 26 for the mounties.
(((change))) mount markham over dolgeville 59-41.
Hayleigh gates dropping 30 large for the mustangs.
Ah how sweet it is - the syracuse men's basketball team
Highlights and scores from Wednesday, March 17, 2021.