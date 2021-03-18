3-17-21 SCORES: Frankfort-Schuyler notches first win of season in comeback win against Herkimer

Highlights and scores from Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Would have the luck of the irish on their side this saint patrick's day?

Frankfort-schuyler dropping two to open the year against a very good west canada team.

Herkimer - hoping for some magic of their own after falling twice to poland.

--- magicians up by three in the second.

Little shamrock shake for charity dygert who drills a straight-away three to finish the tic-tac- toe.

Team high 11 points for her tonight.

--- near the end of the half - some nice ball movement for the maroon knights.

Inside - hannah banas banks it in.

Assist megan munch.

Frankfort trailed 18-16 at the break.

--- early third quarter - knights pull it to within one.

Skye simmons - end-to- end.

Bucket - foul - three-point play.

Simmons with a game-high 13.

--- at the other end - magicians find themselves trailing now by five.

Big basket here for madisen marusic who knocks down the triple from the wing.

--- not long after - maroon knights answer.

It's brooke lawson from downtown.

Yes... ((score)) ...frankfort- schuyler able to hang on to its lead from there as they get in the win column with a 40-35 victory.

(((scores))) elsewhere tonight - mt.

Markham wins an o-t thriller 48-42 against west canada valley.

Hayleigh gates- .

--- poland tops c-v-a 41-33.

Logan cookinham with 17 for the tornadoes.

(((change))) boys side - west canada tops mount markham here 82-53.

Andrew soron had 25 - brayden shepardson 20.

--- dolgeville over little falls 58-46 - greg gonyea dropping 35.

(((change))) women's ice hockey - u-c hands elmira its first loss in the season.

2-1 win after trailing 1-0 after one.

Carolyn whitney factored on both - a goal and an assist for the pioneers.

It has been anything but a