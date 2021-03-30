Top Six at 6:00 – March 29, 2021

28 in the latest Top Six at 6:00!

It's the best plays from the week of Mar.

Winter and spring - some of these athletes have been itching to get back on to the playing field, their performances did not disappoint ((no cg)) it's your top six at six... #6.

- these highlights are usually all offense but how about some deffense.

U-c hosting alfred.

Alfred near their own 20.

Connor englert - nowhere to go.

Pioneers obliterate the o- line - and john stroughn wraps him up for the sack.

Okay big fella -- #5.

Boys hoops - poland and little falls going head to head and this was a team effort by the tornadoes.

First the trap, then kade ozog tips the pass - he gets it back- and goes up and under for the and-one.

-- #4.

Out on the diamond, suny poly softball taking on u-c in their season opener.

Freshman caitlin reilly sends it to center, the pioneers try to make the play, but not quite enough on that throw amy desena scores.

-- #3.

Old forge boys hoops visiting herkimer.

Sometimes we choose highlights for the action, other times its for the aesthetics.

Jeffrey lyga misses the three but aidan ploss is there to put it in at the buzzer.

With a flex.

The magicians ended the eskimos win- streak this game.

-- #2.

Clinton @ waterville football.

Kick-off in the second quarter, it's caught by waterville senior connor marriott who fights through tackles, manages to stay on his feet, and runs it down the left field line - 60 yards to the house for the touchdown.

What a return -- #1.

Canastota @ new hartford football.

Start of the second, on the first play, quaterback tyler potocki finds paul circelli wide open in the end zone.

But how about a trick play for two points?

Junior andrew durr fakes the kick, tyler cole connects with circelli for the conversion.

-- coach loves it, we love it.

That's your top six at six... in case you missed it over