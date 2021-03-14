Boys High School Basketball: Regional Roundup

Leo, Blackhawk Christian and Southwood all claimed regional championships on Saturday, while Homestead's historic season came to an end.

Hey good evening everyone..

Well usually saturdays are made for sleeping in, but when the two best boys basetball teams in the state are squaring off in the tournament at 9:30 in the morning, you gotta set an alarm right?

???4-a #1 homestead trying to keep its historic season alive against second ranked carmel in the early regional semifinal game at logansport on saturday...???this one had a state championship type feel to it... and carmel took control early... late in the first quarter, brian waddell spins into the lane and scores... greyhounds go up eight after one..???homestead played from behind pretty much all game..

Fast forward to the fourth... down 10... and that's when fletcher loyer starts to take over... gets the floater to go off the front rim...???then with less than three minutes to play... loyer.... sinks the stepback three to cut the deficit to four... the purdue committ scored 14 of his game-high 26 in the fourth quarter...???but it was too little too late... the greyhounds hold on to win ???in class 3-a... leo destroyed mississinewa in the semifinals at new castle... so the lions playing for a championship tonight against northwood..???and offensively, leo picking up right where it left off against mississinewa early on in this game... they waste no time getting their big fellas involved... you saw zack troyer with two of his 12 points on the night..

???moments later... the other half of the twin towers doing some damage... two sport star d-j allen showing you the touch... leo up one early..

???lions got some shooters too.... xavier middleton's one of 'em... no hesitation on this hoist... hand in his face... doesn't matter... that triple puts the lions up six..

???and then it's back to the big boys... allen crashing the offensive glass for two of his game-high 15 points... also pulled down seven boards... ???leo led by one after one... they go on to win, 47-46... the lions are regional ???on to class 2a regional at north judson... caleb furst and top ranked blackhawk taking on bowman academy... ???and it was the braves throwing the first blow... zane burke no good on the pull up... jake boyer boards..

Finds caleb furst..

He hits the elbow jumper..

Blackhawk up six after one...???they'd start to separate a bit in the second.... marcus davidson... a little give and go with burke..

Hits the triple... ???later on... it's burke's turn from downtown... he hits for three of his 13... and blackhawk takes a 13 point lead in to the locker room... ???bowman would stick around through the third... that's judah tolbert from downtown... cuts the lead back inside single digits...???but it was all blackhawk from there... off the miss... caleb furst... throws down the flush in transition..

23 points for the purdue bound big man... ???then... leading the break... furst finds marcus 3 you heard coach davidson..

Braves will get blackford next saturday at either elkhart or lafayette jeff... 3 2q 5:57 carson rich shoots a three, southwood begins a comeback, 25-11 cc2q 3:14 carson rich shoots a three, southwood closes the gap to 10, 28-18 cc4q 6:45 alex farr hesitates, gathers, and sinks a long two ball, southwood leads 45-424q 0:03.9..

Knights down one..

Farr inbounds to rich, game winning shot with 0.4 on the clock...southwood