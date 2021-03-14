Reitz Rallies Past Center Grove

A quality quartet of southwest indiana boys basketball teams took the floor today ... all with dreams of regional gold ... and to keep hope alive for a state title ... we start at seymour high school ... where reitz's owen dease told me earlier in the week that the owl's gym was a shooter's dream ... and he tests that out early against center grove ... hitting back-to- back parking lot triples ... ........... but before reitz could pull away ... the trojans would come back with an answer ... ethan jones' two-hand slam gives center grove the lead ... ............. down 5 at the start of the second quarter ... the panthers employ defense to get back in it ... k-t tinson cashes in on the theft ... getting the hoop and harm ... knotting the game up at 22 ... ........... however just before halftime ... the trojans go on a tear ... burying reitz in a 7-point hole .... ............. but there's still time for dease ... and he caps a 15- point first half with another triple ... the panthers go into half time down 34-31 ... ........... in the 3rd quarter ... dease keeps his hot hand ... draining another trifecta ... reitz goes onto take the lead ... and is up 46-42 headed to the 4th ... ............ and that's where the panthers appear to put center grove away ... gavin schippert with the tough two down low ... puts reitz up 8 ... .......... but in less than two minutes ... center grove goes on a tear for the ages ... reeling off 9 points ... eventually taking the lead on landin hacker's corner trey ... however this one would finish tied at 58 at the end of regulation ... ............. and in the extra frame ... it's once again owen dease leading the way ... ............ that's followed by a fastbreak rim-rocker courtesy of isaac higgs ... and the panthers advance to tonight's regional final ... winning 63-61 in ot ... but in the regional title game ... dease and company's run ends ... losing to