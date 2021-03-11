High School Boys Basketball: Antwerp falls in regional semifinals

Titles... switching gears to the high school game...there may be no team hotter in the state of ohio right now in boys hoops than antwerp...coming in to tonight... the archers had won 15 straight... and were 24-1 on the season...tonight..

The archers appearing in their second straight regional semifinal... taking on new bremen for the right to play in a regional final...the archers fell in this round a year ago before everything was shut down... and it wasn't looking good early...first quarter plus was all about the cardinals... off the turnover... trevor bergman... banks home the transition floater... new bremen up eight...second quarter... more from the cardinals... and more from bergman... he hits nothing but net from downtown... that puts new bremen up 16 with just over five to play in the half.... but then antwerp found some life... landon brewer gets left all alone... and he buries the three... lead down inside single digits...later on... long pass finds its way to austin lichty... he drills the corner three.... lead is down to seven....then... it's jagger landers... the smooth big man with the smooth pass inside to luke krouse for the bucket...that cuts the lead to four at half... archers would actually force overtime in this one....but they fall for the second straight year in the regional semifinal... 51-43 the final...archers finish the