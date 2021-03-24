Newly-named coach Hazzard looks to keep building Herkimer College women's basketball program

Matthew Hazzard takes over for Gabe Coffey as head coach of the Herkimer Generals women's basketball team, and brings aboard a wealth of coaching experience locally.

Helm for herkimer college women's basketball.

Matthew hazzard has been named the new head coach for the generals - taking over for gabe coffey - now with the notre dame jugglers girls team after four years at herkimer college.

Hazzard brings plenty of coaching experience to the table - working as an assistant with both the cooperstown boys and girls basketball teams - as well as - the hawkeyes baseball team...all making frequent appearances in state semifinals and finals during his time.

With a state championship pedigree - hazzard said he is hoping to bring what he's learned at cooperstown to the junior college level and keep the generals program trending upwards.

Matthew hazzard: the women's basketball program has definitely taken strides over the last 5 to 10 years and gabe coffee to it to anher level and we're hoping to build upon that.

It's not often that you get to take over a program that finished 10th in the country just a couple of years ago.

So being able to step in behind which she already started and step into a nationally respected program at the junior college level is some thing then i'm truly excited and privileged to be able to do.

Often times junior college gets overlooked for a lot of different things and athletes that you get there or simply incredible.

Look at from the men's side they've got a number of kids who have gone to d1 d2 programs and we are hoping to establish that at the women's side.

What matt lee has done on with the men's program it's just a national powerhouse, we want to build that culture and build that respect for the program to where the women's program is also a national powerhouse.

Hazzard said that being local and familiar section three - section four and even section five high school athletics will help what he hopes to be a program that continues to grow with local talent.

