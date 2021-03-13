The Locker Room: Boys Basketball Regional Previews

Justin Prince and Petar Hood get you set for Regional Saturday in the latest edition of The Locker Room.

Good evening everyone... as the sign before me just said... this is the locker room... that man to my left is petar hood..

My name is justin prince...and pete... it's been a weird day... we haven't been running around... we haven't been sweating...but that must mean only one thing... we're starting to get deeper and deeper in to the high school boys basketball state tourney... yeah... regional weekend is now less than two hours away... and we have seven area teams playing for a shot to move to semi state...we'll hear from all seven teams here tonight...but we start with a monster matchup in 4a first... yeah... the non-seeding gods strike again... as pete said... a monster matchup in 4a at logansport tomorrow morning...number one homestead versus number two carmel...the spartans come in 25-0, the greyhounds 22-2....it's the game hoop heads dream about, and that hoosier hysteria is built upon...but for homestead..

It's just another game on their quest for another state title... tip tomorrow from logansport is set for 9-30 a-m... staying at the logansport regional...the carroll chargers are gearing up for their first trip to the state's sweet sixteen for the first time since 20-16...the chargers claimed the sectional 5 title behind a stellar 45 point performance from jalen jackson last saturday...now they turn their attention to 4a's eighth ranked lafayette jeff...the bronchos come in 24-2..

Powered by seniors brooks barnhizer and ashton beaver..

Who averaged a combined 50 points per game between the two of them..

Tip is set for 12- 15 tomorrow at logansport..

In class 3-a...it's been a bit of a bumpy ride over the last month or so, but the leo lions have naviagted their way to regionols for a second consecutive year..leo stumbled down the home stretch of the regular season..the lions lost three of ther final four games heading into the playoffs..but they found their swagger in sectionals with wins over angola, luers and dwenger... now cary cogdell and company head to new castle, where they'll take on mississinewa tomorrow afternoon..

Leo and mississinewa will tip things off at noon tomorrow in new castle..winner will face either the host trojans or northwood at 7:30..

In class 2-a..a matchup that's been a year in the making..

Blackhawk christian and chrubusco were scheduled to square off in the regional semifinals last season..

Obviously the pandemic threw a wrench in those plans, but destiny always finds a way..

Here we are a year later, and once again the braves and eagles find themselves in the exact same spot..these two teams will meet up in the afternoon game at north judson on saturday..busco will be playing for its first ever regional championship, while blackhawk looks for its third regional title in the last four years..

Tipoff at north judson san pierre is set for 2 o'clock eastern time tomorrow... eastern time for 2 o'clock pierre is set judson san tipoff at north tipoff at north judson san pierre is set for 2 o'clock eastern time tomorrow... winner will play either boone grove or bowman academy..

In class 1a... coming off their second straight sectional title... southwood is set to play in regionals for the first time since their magical run to state in 20-18....the knights enter regional play sitting just 15-10 on the season...but don't let their record fool you... southwood's won 10 of their last 12 games...and with a regional that features no teams with more than 15 wins, they feel like it could be theirs for the taking... tip between southwood and seton catholic is set for 12-30 tomorrow at frankfort... and finally...for the first tmie since 2005, the fremont eagles will get a chance to compete for a regional championship on saturday..

Fresh off their first sectional title in 16 years, fremont will take on kouts in the regional semifinals at triton tomorrow..there's no doubt the eagles will be the underdog as they take on a kouts team that's 26-2 and ranked third in the state..and fremont says that's fine by them..

Tipoff between fremont and kouts is set for 12:30 tomorrow..winner will face either host triton or caston in the nightcap... 3