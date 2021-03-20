The Locker Room: Boys Basketball Semi-State Previews

Leo, Blackhawk Christian and Southwood will all look to secure trips to the state finals on Saturday.

And with that we say good evening to you..justin prince, joined as always by my man petar hood..thanks as always for swinging by the locker room..got a jam packed show for you..n-c-a-a tournament underway.we'll check in on purdue, and a couple of our local kids who are representing the 2-6-0 in the big dance this season..plus, the komets try to stay hot in south carolina..we'll have highlights from the k's vs.

The stingrays..but pete, we begin on the high school hardwood..and a huge opportunity awaits three of our area teams tomorrow..yeah, every squad's goal at the beginning of the season is to make it down to bankers life fieldhouse and the state finals..leo, blackhawk christian, and southwood are all just one win away from turning those drreams into reality...in class 3-a, leo is set to make its first semi- state appearance in program history on saturday..there, the lions will face their toughest tournament test yet in south bend st.

Joseph...the fifth-ranked indians come in with a 21-4 record..they average over 73 points per game, which ranks 11th in the state...and they're led by one of the best players in the state in jr kuh-nez-knee...the notre dame commit is averaging over 28 points and seven rebounds per game..so safe to say the lions will have their work cut out for them..

Tipoff at north side gym in elkhart is set for 4 p.m.

Tomorrow..

Meanwhile, the early game in elkhart features one of the best teams in the state taking on one of the best players in the state..2-a #1 blackhawk christian can clinch its second consecutive trip to the state finals with a win on saturday...standing in their way is luke brown and the blackford bruins..in case you don't know about brown, he's one of the most prolific scorers in indiana hoops history..the stetson commit is just 23 points shy of reaching the three thousand mark for his career..so goes without saying, but blackhawk will have its hands full trying to slow down brown..

' tipoff in elkhart is set tomorrow..

In class 1-a, southwood is hoping history can repeat itself this weekend..the knights are back in semi-state for the second time in the last four seasons..the last time they were on this stage, they pulled off an improbable upset against top-ranked blackhawk christian in 2018..john burrus and company will get a chance to pull off another miracle tomorrow when they take on number three kouts..it'll be a tall task though..the mustangs are 28-2 on the season, and they're currently riding a 19-game winning streak..

Tipoff between the knights and mustangs is set for 1 p.m.

Tomorrow..that game will be played at the crawley center in lafayette..

3