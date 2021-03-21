Boys High School Basketball: Semi-State Roundup

Hey good evening everyone... after two-plus weeks of postseason play, the ihsaa boys basketball state tournament is down to its final four...three area teams making it to this year's semi state round..

Leo, blackhawk, and southwood all looking to punch tickets to the state finals in indianapolis easter weekend...and we're gonna start our night up in elkhart... class 3a semi state... number nine leo taking on number five south bend saint joe..

Lions in their first ever trip on this stage...and it showed early... down three late in the first... saint joe's j-r konieczny tickles the twine from the top of the arc... makes it a six point indians lead after one..second quarter... they'd start to pull away... konieczny forces the turnover... other end... he hits the pull up base line jumper... all 20 of his points coming in the first half... puts saint joe up 12..

They'd lead by 16 at half...but there was no quit in this lions team... third quarter... the comeback is on... zack troyer cleans up the blake davison miss... lead down to 13... later in the quarter... troyer again... big game from the big fella..

17 points..

Nine boards... that bucket makes it an eight point game after three...fourth quarter... they kept on coming... davison... no from deep... but this time... d-j allen there for the board..

Stickback..

Plus the foul... 13 for d-j..

It's a five point game..later on... down just three now... off the konieczny miss... allen finds xavier middleton on the outlet... middleton scores..

Plus the foul... three point play ties the game...but saint joe would answer... that's cole hatkevich from deep... three of his 15... puts the indians back up four...but then blake davison took over... here he is with the steal... he takes it the other way for the bucket... makes it a two point game...then... in transition... davison... oh for seven from deep to this point... but big players make big play... no hesitation on the three..

Gives leo a one point lead...st joe would tie... but that left time for leo... and davison..

Doing what he does... gets to the lane... gets the shot to go off glass... he had 17... no bigger two than those..

Lions take a two point lead with just over a second to go... saint joe... one last look at a desperation heave... but konieczny's shot isn't even close...lions come all the way back from down 16 3 3 3 ???in class 2a semi state at elkhart's north side gym top- ranked blackhawk looking to punch their ticket to a second straight state finals taking on blackford???and the braves came out swinging right away first possession of the game caleb furst with the flush ???and blackhawk was off and rolling from there later in the first zane burke the drive and finish at the cup braves take a nine point lead before blackford even has a bucket???but they were far from done in the first callan wood to bucket for two more he had 20 points... blackhawk takes a 29-13 lead after a quarter of play???blackford would hang around in the second.

Luke brown on the attack game high 34 from brown..

Moved in to fourth on the all time state scoring list it's a ten point game there???but that's as close as they'd get the rest of the game blackhawk led by 15 at half this dunk from caleb furst made it a 19 point game in the third 20 points for the future purdue boilermaker ???then it's burke three ball..

Corner pocket is pure team high 21 points braves up 23 after three???and in the fourth marcus davidson 3 ???in class 1-a... southwood back in semi-state for the second time in the last four years... knights pulled the upset on blackhawk in 2018... trying to do the same to third-ranked kouts this afternoon..???defense optional early on in this one... carson rich lines one up from three... the lefty knocks it down... ties the game at 22 late in the first quarter..

???turnovers were an issue for the knights all afternoon... and the mustangs were making 'em pay for those mistakes..

Cael wireman spins and scores... kouts takes a five point lead into the second quarter..???southwood not going anywhere though... rich... doing everything he can... the steal... takes it the other way for two of his game-high 30 points... he had 18 in the first half... ???then..

Good ball movement from the knights leads to a baseline jumper for cole winer... he finished with 20 on the day... that bucket puts southwood up one with five minutes to go in the first half...???but they wouldn't lead again after that... kouts finishes the half with a flurry... this slam from cooper schoon gives the mustangs an eight point lead going into the locker room..

???and they would slowly pull away in the second half, led by cole wireman's 3