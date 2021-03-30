Loyer, Jackson named Indiana Junior All-Stars

Homestead's Fletcher Loyer and Carroll's Jalen Jackson were named to the 12-player boys IndyStar Junior All-Star team, as selected by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.

