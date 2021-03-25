Spectacularly bright new Starlink 'satellite train' crosses night sky

Less than 24 hours later, the especially bright "satellite train" was flying over the Alps in Switzerland.

The latest batch of 60 Starlink satellites was launched from Florida on March 24.

"You can see the 'satellite train' appear as it comes out of Earth's shadow near the bright star Arcturus, then flies overhead, even producing a bright flare, and flying near another bright star, Vega," said the filmer.

This footage was captured from Vetroz in the Valais canton at 5:08 local time this morning (March 25).