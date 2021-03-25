NYPD Announcing New Plan To Combat Asian Hate Crimes

The NYPD is announcing a new initiative Thursday to combat the disturbing rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans.
CBS2's John Dias has the details.
The NYPD is announcing a new initiative Thursday to combat the disturbing rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans.
CBS2's John Dias has the details.
CBS2's Ali Bauman spoke with the commanding officer of the NYPD's anti-Asian hate crimes task force about the disturbing spike in..
Despite countless rallies calling for an end to anti-Asian violence and increased police patrols in Asian communities, attacks are..