Vlogger has lunch just few feet away from lava spewing from Iceland volcano

A vlogger filmed as they had their lunch just a few feet away from a stream of lava spewing from Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano.

Zakarías Friðriksson filmed as he approached the steaming streams of lava pouring from the active volcano.

Recorded on March 20, the YouTuber filmed as he unpacked his lunch just a few feet away from the boiling substance.

He told Newsflare: "On Saturday morning I went to the Blue Lagoon and parked the car there and hiked for three hours to get to the volcano." Friðriksson also managed to take some stunning drone footage of the fissure vent erupting.