Doctors are worried about vaccine hesitancy.

Health experts are remaining hopeful that we're on the tail end of the pandemic as more vaccines roll out.

However, while the supply is there... the demand from the public isn't.

And we're learning its because many people are still hesitant.

It's okay that some of us are hesitant or skeptical when it comes to getting the covid-19 vaccine.



But doctors here at mayo clinic want you to reach out and get answers if you are.

Doctor robert jacobson tells me that despite the short amount of time the vaccines were produced and tested... the fda didn't allow room for the manufacturers to cut any corners or take short cuts.

Medical experts took the same amount of time to analyze the data just as they would any other vaccine.

The doctor says at the end of the day... it's the science behind the shot that will get us through the pandemic.

"there will be things that we were sure of based on the data that will change.

That's not because following science is wrong



that's because that's the nature of science.

As the story emerges, as the data becomes clearer, we know what we need to do now.

Doctor jacobson tells me vaccines are far safer than any medicine doctors use to treat covid-19 or a different infection.



He says with new variants emerging... getting an annual vaccine to prevent the coronavirus could be necessary.