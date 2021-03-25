Ship blocking Suez Canal like ‘beached whale’ could be stuck for weeks
Sydney Morning Herald
“It is like an enormous beached whale. It’s an enormous weight on the sand,” said those trying to free the ship, conceding..
“It is like an enormous beached whale. It’s an enormous weight on the sand,” said those trying to free the ship, conceding..
The vessel is blocking transit in both directions through one of the world's busiest shipping channels for oil and grain and other..
SINGAPORE: Efforts to dislodge the 400-metre-long container ship that has blocked the Suez Canal resumed at high tide on Thursday,..