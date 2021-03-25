Batley headteacher apologises after teacher suspension

A teacher in West Yorkshire has been suspended after reportedly showing an "offensive" caricature of the Prophet Mohammed during a religious studies lesson, sparking a protest outside the school.

In a statement, Batley Grammar School headteacher Gary Kibble said: "The school unequivocally apologises for using a totally inappropriate resource in a recent religious studies lesson".

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn