New Hartford police are still looking for the driver who hit a sign and ruptured a gas line before hitting the New Hartford Eye Associated building Thursday.

New hartrd police ll us the dver fled thscene of n route five and veered off the road, struck a dot sign, then the car continued on and hit the building.

They say there is no structural damage to the building, but there was a ruptured gas line.

National grid crews were there overnight repairing that.

Police-- again say they are still looking for the driver -- who was not at the scene of the crash when police got there.

This all happened shortly after midnight.