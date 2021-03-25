Watch Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Hilariously Quiz Each Other on Their Avengers Knowledge

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan have been cracking fans up as a duo since they were first paired together for the Captain America: The Winter Soldier press tour back in 2014, so it's no surprise that the two were up to their usual shenanigans when POPSUGAR had them test one another on their Avengers knowledge.

The stars of Marvel's latest Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, premiered on Friday, March 19, and although the titular characters didn't interact face-to-face in the first episode, there's no doubt that the actors' real-life chemistry will show up onscreen.

If the way they handled their MCU trivia is any indication, fans are up for a hilariously good time!

Anthony also shared some great tidbits from filming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, including his favorite parts of Sam and Bucky's relationship!

(Which we definitely wish there was some photo evidence of.) See how well they did on trivia above, and be sure to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ every Friday!