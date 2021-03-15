The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - Final Trailer

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - Final Trailer - Disney+ - Plot synopsis: Following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities -- and their patience -- in Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier." directed by Kari Skogland (premiere episode) starring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Bruhl, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman release date March 19, 2021 (on Disney Plus)