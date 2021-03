Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan on Falcon and Winter Soldier ideas they'd cooked up

Actors Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, talk about Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the standout scenes in the opening episode, and which other character from their filmographies they'd like to get the TV show treatment.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium in India.