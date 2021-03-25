Heat Trade For Victor Oladipo

CBS4's Mike Cugno reports the team's currently the favorites to land LaMarcus Aldridge.
Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3spAh62
CBS4's Mike Cugno reports the team's currently the favorites to land LaMarcus Aldridge.
Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3spAh62
The Crossover's Madelyn Burke, Ben Pickman, and Michael Pina break down the trade that resulted in Victor Oladipo becoming a member..
Oladipo's brief stint in Houston is officially over
The NBA's Trade Deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, so if there are some players held out of games Wednesday for rather vague..