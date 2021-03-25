One year since nursing home directive

He also wants to further limit the governor's executive powers.

James Tedisco want to establish a day to remember nursing home resident who died during the pandemic.

Covid patients back to their nursing homes.

Lawmakers and families who lost loved ones.....gathered at the state capitol for what they say will be an annual day of remembrance.

More than 15 thousand nursing home have died.

The state attorney general found more people died in nursing homes than the state reported....and that the number could have been undercounted by as much as 50 percent.

.

None .

None tedisco 9:28 today i will be putting a bill on the floor, an amendment to actually take ay hiemergency pol passedeveral weekago codn't place thfact that ose 60 execive orders,e can amd any onef those 45 - still s control oall of the realed..the mar 25th .he n put that ba in place today if he nted to 9:5> the nursing home scandal is under federal investigation.

Now the governor is facing