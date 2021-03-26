...and the Wild Wild Women Movie (1959) - Anna Magnani, Giulietta Masina, Cristina Gaioni

...and the Wild Wild Women Movie (1959) - Plot Synopsis: A harsh study about the grim realities of life in a non-coed, totally female prison environment.

Story concerns a young girl who comes to prison and experiences the entire prison subculture.

The inmates she befriends vary from big tough dangerous dames to smaller submissive ladies who are totally lost in prison life.

Director: Renato Castellani Writers: Isa Mari, Suso Cecchi D'Amico, Suso Cecchi D'Amico Stars: Anna Magnani, Giulietta Masina, Cristina Gaioni