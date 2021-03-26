From cooperative to coercive federalism: Fallouts of Delhi law | On The Record

Rajya Sabha cleared the NCT bill which empowers the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi with powers over all of the Delhi Government's decisions.

In the recent episode of On The Record, top constitutional lawyer Rajeev Dhawan, in a conversation with HT’s National political editor Sunetra Choudhury, discusses how L-G Anil Baijal and not Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the new ruler of Delhi.

While talking about the new law, Dhawan explains how it will lead to complete paralysis.

Watch the video for more details.