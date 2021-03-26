Parkview Health clinic works on treatment, research for ‘long haulers’ who had COVID-19 but experien

People dealing with lingering symptoms of COVID-19 may be eligible for referral to a new clinic created to help restore patients to their pre-COVID function.

Parkview medical center opening a clinic today for people suffering from covid-19 symptoms.the mission -- to reach those dealing with issues months after first contracting the virus.fox 55's drew fry tells us how they plan to help these 'long haulers.'

Take pkgjodi click is still on oxygen.

She still gets a 103 degree fever when she tries to be active.click has been experiencing covid-19 symptoms since march 19th ... of last year.jc: i was feeling pretty crazy for the first month or so when it's like, i'm not getting better.

I'm not getting better.

And everybody says i should be better by now, and so that was kind of frustrating to think you're the only person not getting better at first.but click isn't alone.parkview health opened a clinic this morning to help research and treat what doctor fen-lei chang calls post-covid patients, or long-haulers.flc: this is not crazy at all.

It's absolutely real, and this is what the options perhaps we can do.some symptoms last weeks or even months after contracting covid-19.chang says every person is different, so his clinic is looking for patterns in those who still aren't fully recovered.flc: we need to put it in the domain of science.

And the science says we need to objectify the symptoms. we need to be able to quantify the symptoms, so when we have treatment options, we can look at effect objectively.

Chang doesn't have all of the answers yet, but with a team of doctors across multiple practices, he's optimistic about being able to help.flc: if each individual we can help to improve their function even recover a week earlier, it's worth it.parkview isn't taking walk-in meetings, so they say people concerned about lasting symptoms should seek a doctor's referral.

In fort wayne, i'm drew frey, fox 55 news 3 the clinic is starting small, with only about ten patients per week.

Parkview says it hopes to expand in the