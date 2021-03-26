Mississippi State Basketball heading to NIT Semifinals

In a normal college basketball season beating Kentucky in the SEC Tournament probably means big things ahead, but for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, they lost their very next game and went on to miss out on the Big Dance.

