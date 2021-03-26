Skip to main content
Tokyo Olympic torch relay begins in Fukushima, Japan

The Tokyo Olympic torch relay started in Fukushima, Japan on Thursday, March 25.

The torch relay will go through all 47 prefectures for 120 days and arrive at Tokyo before the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on July 23.

The footage was filmed by @tom.choppers.

