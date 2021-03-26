Tokyo Olympic torch relay begins in Fukushima, Japan

Tokyo 2020 games: Olympic torch relay begins in Fukushima
After a delay of more than a year, the Olympic torch relay ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 games has begun.
The Tokyo Olympic torch relay started in Fukushima, Japan on Thursday, March 25.
The torch relay will go through all 47 prefectures for 120 days and arrive at Tokyo before the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on July 23.
The footage was filmed by @tom.choppers.
