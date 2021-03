Anushka Shares Baby Vamika's New Photo, Arjun Malaika's Cozy Photo, Shahrukh 100 Cr Fees|Top 10 News

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's romantic photo from Amrita Arora's party goes videos, Anushka Sharma shares a new photo of newborn Baby Vamika, Shah Rukh Khan becomes the highest paid actor by increasing his fees for Pathan.

These are the top 10 news in Bollywood Now's Daily Wrap.