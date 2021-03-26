Shocking | Alia Bhatt Sanjay Leela Bhansali SUMMONED For Gangubai Kathiawadi Case

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi's legal problems doesn’t seem to end.
Now reports are that Both Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been asked to be present in the court.
Have a look at the video to know more in detail.
Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi's legal problems doesn’t seem to end.
Now reports are that Both Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been asked to be present in the court.
Have a look at the video to know more in detail.
Both actor Alia Bhat and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been summoned by a Mumbai court after a man named Babuji Rawji Shah..
Ranbir Kapoor Along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali tested positive for Covid 19, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi in trouble, Chehre..