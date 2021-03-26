Gangubai Kathiawadi row: Who was the real woman? Madam of Kamathipura | Oneindia News

Both actor Alia Bhat and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been summoned by a Mumbai court after a man named Babuji Rawji Shah filed a suit in the court against the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi in December.

The septegenarian claims to be the son of Gangubai Kathiawadi and says the movie as well as the book it is based on tarnishes his mother's reputation and violates his right to privacy and self-respect.

But who really was Gangubai Kathiawadi--known as one of the mafia queens of Mumbai?

#GangubaiKathiawadi #AliaBhat #SanjayLeelaBhansali