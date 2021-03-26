Bandhup Fire Incident: CM Thackeray seeks forgiveness from families of victims

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the Bandhup hospital fire incident site on March 26 and promised strict action against those who were involved.

"Action will be taken against those who are found responsible.

Compensation will be given to families of the deceased.

Most of the patients who have died were on the ventilator.

I offer my condolences and apologies to their families," CM Thackeray said.

"Temporary permission had been given to the Sunrise Hospital in view of rising cases of Corona in Maharashtra which was going to end on March 31 but this incident took place before the date," he added.

10 people have died so far in the fire incident that broke out at the Sunrise Hospital in Bandhup on March 26.