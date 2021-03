PM Modi: Went to jail to protest for Bangladesh's freedom | OneIndia News

In Bangladesh, PM Modi said one of the first protests of his political career was for the freedom of the neighbouring nation; Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has sought forgiveness from the families of those who died after a fire broke out at a coronavirus hospital in Mumbai, 10 people died in the incident; India and Japan signed agreements for loans and a grant worth a total of 232.86 billion yen.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

