'Bharat Bandh': Farmers block roads and railway tracks in Punjab

Farmers blocked roads connecting districts and rail tracks to support 12- hour Bharat Bandh call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to mark the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three agricultural laws.

Farmers blocked Chandigarh- Ambala highway and Amritsar- Delhi railway track in Amritsar and staged half-naked protest.

Trains were stopped at Karnal Railway station.

"Trade and transport unions have been supporting us and farmers have been sitting in 12 districts and 165 locations and stopped railways at 28 locations," said Shravan Singh, farmer.

Sikatar Singh, General Secretary, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said that we farmers would stick to the ground in every condition either it is summer, winter or rain until the withdrawal of three agricultural laws.