How much spend stimulus money will go to local bars and restaurants?

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley will hold a news conference Friday afternoon about how much stimulus money will be allocated for local restaurants and bars.

WE ARE GETTING A BETTERPICTURE TODAY ABOUT HOW THECITY OF CINCINNATI MIGHT SPENDITS FEDERAL STIMULUS MONEY.LATER TODAY, MAYOR JOHNCRANLEY IS MEETING WITH LOCALRESTAURANT OWNERS TO CALL FORSOME OF THE MONEY TO HELP THESTRUGGLING INDUSTRY.

WCPO 9NEWS REPORTER JOSH BAZAN ISLIVE IN WALNUT HILLS TO BREAKDOWN WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THEMAYOR'S PLAN SO FAR.THE MAYOR AND LOCAL BAR ANDRESTAURANT OWNERS ARE MEETINGHERE AT JUST Q-IN ON EASTMCMILLAN STREET.

THEY WANTSOME OF THAT FEDERAL MONEY TOHELP THEM DEAL WITH ALL THENEW RESTAURANT RESTRICTIONSTHAT HAVE BEEN PUT IN PLACEDURING THE PANDEMIC.CINCINNATI'S CITY MANAGERRELEASED A BREAKDOWN OF HERPLAN TO SPEND THE 292-MILLION-DOLLARS IN COVID RELIEF MONEYTHIS WEEK.

MAYOR CRANLEY HASBEEN PROMOTING PARTS OF THATSPENDING PLAN ALREADY AND WILLCONTINUE THAT WITH TODAY'SANNOUNCEMENT.

WHEN IT COMES TOBARS AND RESTAURANTS, THE CITYMANAGER'S LIST SETS ASIDEFOUR-MILLION-DOLLARS FOR PHASE2 OF A RESTAURANT GRANTPROGRAM AND TWO-MILLION-DOLLARS FOR AN OUTDOOR DININGGRANT PROGRAM.

WE ALREADY KNOWTHEY ARE HOPING TO SPEND SOMEOF THE STIMULUS MONEY TOSUPPORT WOMAN AND MINORITYOWNED BUSINESSESHE PLANCALLS FOR 11-MILLION-DOLLARSTO THAT END.

WE'VE BEENHEARING ABOUT HOW BIG ANIMPACT THAT MONEY COULD HAVE."These funds are going toallow local black ownedbusinesses who don'temployees, to haveemployees.""Initially, we wereplanning to open in April andthen the pandemic came, sofast forward a couple monthsand we opened up inJuly."ALTHOUGH THE MAYOR ANDCITY MANAGER ARE PUSHING THISPLAN TO SPEND THE FEDERALSTIMULUS MONEY, CITY COUNCILWILL NEED TO BE INVOLVED INANY FINAL DECISIONO SOME OFTHE DETAILS WILL LIKELY CHANGEALONG THE WAY.THE MAYOR'S ANNOUNCEMENTTODAY WILL CENTER AROUND THATCALL TO HELP AND SUPPORT LOCALBARS AND RESTAURANTS, BUT THATPLAN ALSO INCLUDES NEARLY 700-THOUSAND-DOLLARS TO TRANSFORMTHE STREETSCAPE HERE ON EASTMCMILLAN STREET.

