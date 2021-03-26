Asda workers win Supreme Court ruling in fight for equal pay

Asda bosses have lost a Supreme Court equal pay fight with store workers.More than 40,000 Asda store workers, about two-thirds of whom are women, brought equal pay claims saying staff working in distribution depots, most of whom are men, unfairly get more money.Asda bosses said store jobs are not comparable to distribution centre jobs.Supreme Court justices on Friday ruled against Asda bosses.They decided that store workers were entitled to compare themselves to distribution staff for equal pay purposes.