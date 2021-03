Asda loses Supreme Court appeal over equal pay

Asda have lost a Supreme Court equal pay fight with store workers.

More than 40,000 Asda store workers, about two-thirds of whom are women, brought equal pay claims after complaining that staff working in distribution depots unfairly get more money.

Five Supreme Court judges dismissed Asda's appeal and unanimously ruled in favour of store workers.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn