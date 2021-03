Parents protest over Prophet Muhammad caricature

Parents have been protesting outside Batley Grammar School after a teacher allegedly showed pupils a caricature of the Prophet Muhammad.

The start of the school day was delayed until 10am as a result of the protest, with West Yorkshire Police in attendance at the school gates.

Report by Fullerg.

