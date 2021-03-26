H&M billboard removed from display column amid 'Xinjiang cotton' backlash in southern China

The billboard of Swedish multinational clothing-retailer H&M has been removed from a display column amid Xinjiang cotton backlash in southern China.

In the video, shot in the city of Chengdu in Sichuan Province on March 25, a worker was removing the H&M store's billboard from a display column at Joy City shopping mall.

H&M e-commerce has also been removed from prominent sites Taobao and JD.com, Baidu searches yielded no results and H&M has also been removed from mobile map apps.

The Swedish retailer expressed concerns over the alleged use of Uyghur forced labour in Xinjiang.

The video was provided by local media with permission.