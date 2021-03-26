A severe storm with radar confirmed tornadoes is hitting Alabama on March 25, with reports of damage coming from across the north-eastern portions of the state.
Alabama highway patrol car badly smashed as supercell tornado sweeps southern state
"This is a particularly dangerous situation.
Take cover now!" the National Weather Service warned after declaring a rare tornado emergency.
This harrowing footage by Nick Glenn shows a state highway patrol car that was smashed badly by the tornado.
The condition of the officer is unknown.