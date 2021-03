Deadly tornado hits Alabama, severe weather also hitting East Coast

TORNADOES.THE CALHOUN COUNTY SHERIFF SAYSAT LEAST 5 PEOPLE ARE DEADAND MORE INJURED.FIFTY MILLION AMERICANS FROMPENNSYLVANIA TO THE GULF COASTARE FACING A THREAT OF SEVEREWEATHER.MARY MOLONEY REPORTS.ROOFS COLLAPSEDTREES TOPPLED--AND GLASS SHATTERED--MY FIRST PRIORITY WAS TO GET MYFAMILY DOWN STAIRS INTO OURBASEMENTA STRONG LINE OF STORMS SLAMMINGINTO ALABAMATHURSDAY AFTERNOON SPAWNINGSEVERALTORNADOES-- ACCORDING TO THENATIONAL WEATHERSERVICEI STARTED HEARING THE WIND, WEFELTTHE HOUSE SHAKE A LITTLE BIT.YOU COULD SEE OUTSIDE THE WINDOWHOWEVERYTHING WAS GOING.WREAKING HAVOC ON COMMUNITIES INAND AROUND BIRMINGHAM"YOU CAN SEE THERE IS EXTENSIVEDAMAGE IN THIS NEIGHBORHOOD,WE'VE GOT TREES AND POWER LINESDOWN..."SEARCH AND RESCUE OPERATIONS AREUNDER WAY--AS THE CALHOUN COUNTY SHERIFFREPORTS PEOPLE TRAPPED IN THEIRHOMESWE'VE HAD MULTIPLE AGENCIES FROMAROUND OUR COUNTY AND OUTSIDEOURCOUNTY COME TO OUR RESCUE ANDWE'VE HAD SEARCH AND RESCUETEAMSSENDING PEOPLE OUT AND TRYING TOGET MEDICAL ATTENTION.

ALABAMAGOVERNOR KAY IVEY DECLARING ASTATE OFEMERGENCY ACROSS 46 COUNTIES INANTICIPATION OFTHE DANGEROUS SITUATION,PROMPTING SCHOOL ANDVACCINATION SITE CLOSURES.IT IS ESSENTIAL, PLEASE STAY OFFTHE ROADS SO FIRST RESPONDERSCANGET IN HERE TO HELP THESEPEOPLE.BUT ALABAMA ISN'T ALONE--FIFTY MILLION RESIDENTS FROMPENNSYLVANIA TO THE GULF COASTREMAIN UNDER THE THREAT OFSEVERE STORMS.