This is the moment a homeless man found out strangers had raised a staggering $17,000 (£12,400) to put a roof over his head

This is the moment a homeless man found out strangers had raised a staggering $17,000 (£12,400) to put a roof over his head.

The rough sleeper, Mike, 46, met Phillip Vu, 24, when Mike offered to clean his car windows.

Phillip invited the homeless man into his car for a chat and pair struck up an unlikely friendship.