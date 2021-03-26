Mercedes reveals EQS flagship sedan’s elegant interior

This hypnotic and elegant interior from Mercedes is featured in the electric flagship EQS sedan.

While the actual electric vehicle has not yet been debuted, here we get a closer, more intimate look at the interior, featuring a comfortable, symmetrical steering wheel, as well as an optional MBUX Hyperscreen multi-display that spans 56-inches from driver to passenger.

The rear seats will also be accompanied by two digital screens.We expect the full debut of the Mercedes EQS flagship sedan in the coming weeks.

Mercedes-Benz told Autoblog that deliveries will begin during the first half of 2021 with an expected starting price of above $100,000.

