The remains of a SpaceX rocket reentered the atmosphere in a stunning fiery manner to the amazement of Seattle residents on Thursday night, March 25.

Skygazers reported seeing blazing streaks over Seattle which they believed to be a meteorite breaking apart.

A Harvard astronomer, Jonathan McDowell, explained that "they were remains of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that sent 60 of the company’s Starlink satellites to orbit on March 4."