Adventures of Mississippi Gulf Coast Down Syndrome Society at Mississippi Aquarium

Some special children here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and their parents took an adventurous trip today at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport.
- news 25's toni miles shows us - what it's all about.- quick!- quick!- - <nats: "shark!"
Eight-year-old airen jones- engulfed himself in aquatic - wonders in gulfport - along wit- other local children and- their parents, all members of - the mississippi gulf coast down- syndrome society, including the- group's - president aleshia jones, airen'- mother.
- aleshia jones, president, - mississippi gulf coast down - syndrome society: - "they're excited about the dolphins and peguins, all the - different animals..."
Including the stingrays...and - there were plenty of- picture-perfect moments to go - around.
- aleshia jones, president, - mississippi gulf coast down - syndrome society: - "we just come together celebrating inclusion, and the- down syndrome - society just wanting to be like- everyone else."
Toni miles, news 25: "and that' what outings like this are all- about-learning and- supporting one another."
Aleshia jones, president, - mississippi gulf coast down - syndrome society: - "everybody needs somebody they can lean to for questions and - comments.
Each- child is different, and every - child experiences things- - - differently."
Clearly seen here at the mississippi aquarium - friday.
- kurt allen, president & ceo,- mississippi aquarium: "we are happy to welcome- members of the mississippi gulf- coast down syndrome society her- on- property.
Our pillars really- resonate around education,- conservation and- community, and for us to be abl- to give back to the community i- really important to us."
As for this group - the - mississippi gulf coast down - syndrome society members are- always looking to - expand their family.- aleshia jones, president, - mississippi gulf coast down - syndrome society: - "we're on facebook.
We also hav a website.
You can reach out to- any of our- members.
We'd love to talk to - you and roll you into this- rodeo."
In gulfport, toni miles, news - 25.
