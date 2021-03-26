Some special children here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and their parents took an adventurous trip today at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport.

Resurrection of forecast- their parents - took an - adventurous trip today at the - mississippi aquarium in - gulfport.

- news 25's toni miles shows us - what it's all about.- quick!- quick!- - <nats: "shark!"

Eight-year-old airen jones- engulfed himself in aquatic - wonders in gulfport - along wit- other local children and- their parents, all members of - the mississippi gulf coast down- syndrome society, including the- group's - president aleshia jones, airen'- mother.

- aleshia jones, president, - mississippi gulf coast down - syndrome society: - "they're excited about the dolphins and peguins, all the - different animals..."

Including the stingrays...and - there were plenty of- picture-perfect moments to go - around.

- aleshia jones, president, - mississippi gulf coast down - syndrome society: - "we just come together celebrating inclusion, and the- down syndrome - society just wanting to be like- everyone else."

Toni miles, news 25: "and that' what outings like this are all- about-learning and- supporting one another."

Aleshia jones, president, - mississippi gulf coast down - syndrome society: - "everybody needs somebody they can lean to for questions and - comments.

Each- child is different, and every - child experiences things- - - differently."

Clearly seen here at the mississippi aquarium - friday.

- kurt allen, president & ceo,- mississippi aquarium: "we are happy to welcome- members of the mississippi gulf- coast down syndrome society her- on- property.

Our pillars really- resonate around education,- conservation and- community, and for us to be abl- to give back to the community i- really important to us."

As for this group - the - mississippi gulf coast down - syndrome society members are- always looking to - expand their family.- aleshia jones, president, - mississippi gulf coast down - syndrome society: - "we're on facebook.

We also hav a website.

You can reach out to- any of our- members.

We'd love to talk to - you and roll you into this- rodeo."

In gulfport, toni miles, news - 25.

- - -