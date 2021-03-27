Drunk driver sentenced for crash that killed Ivy Tech baseball player

Nicholas Goyal will serve six years in prison and four years of probation for drunk driving.

The driver who caused a crash that killed Andrew Carpenter in October 2019 received his sentence.

Good evening i'm chris mullooly thanks for joining us.

Tonight -- a new haven man learns his fate.

17 months ago... andrew carpenter was killed when a drunk driver hit his car.

Nicholas goyal plead guilty to charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

Fox55's kelsey mannix spoke with the carpenter family after the sentencing... and reports why the family says today was a bit of closure.

Leslie carpenter, victim's sister: "i did feel a weight off my shoulders that i wasn't even aware that was there."a sense of relief.a 16 month long process for the family of andrew carpenter came to a final decision friday morning.

Andrew's father matt says the family relied on faith to guide them through.matt carpenter, victim's father: "we just turned it over to our god.

And it's in his hands and we take comfort in that."38 -year-old nicholas doyal was sentenced to six years in prison plus four years of probation.he pleaded guilty in february to drunk driving charges.michael mcalexander, chief deputy prosecutor: "we feel like we got a resolution that was appropriate for mr. goyal's past record, and tried to bring at least some comfort to the family."goyal's driver's license will also be suspended for twelve years the maximum allowed.something the family felt strongly about.matt carpenter, victim's father: "bad choices have consequences, and we just pray that with this extra time with not having a license that he'll have more time to recover to be a changed man."

Stand up: goyal spoke first in court and talked about getting more in touch with his faith since the crash, and he sincerely apologized to the carpenter family for the pain he caused.when it was the carpenter family's turn to speak, they trusted in their faith and forgave him.amy carpenter: victim's mother: "we see that nicholas' heart that he has changed.

And we see that this has affected him and his family, and our heart goes out to them as well."

Leslie carpenter, victim's sister: "i can only hope and pray that nicholas will stay on the straight and narrow path that the path that god has for him.

And i will continue to pray for him and his family."the carpenters say the outcome won't bring back andrew but the sentence brings some closure.amy carpenter: victim's mother: "that's what we have to keep our hope in, is that we will see andrew again."in fort wayne, i'm kelsey mannix, fox55 news.

Prosecutors say goyal will serve 4-and-a-half years of his six-year sentence before starting his probation at the residential services facility in allen county.