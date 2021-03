Dodds: Government 'must be prepared' for jab logistics

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says that the NHS and volunteers have contributed to the success of the vaccination campaign so far, but that the government must be ready to handle the logistics if they are to be ready to adminsiter booster jab to over 70s by September.

Report by Odonovanc.

