Avoiding alcohol after vaccine, & other queries: Dr Ambarish Satwik answers

Is India's vaccination drive on track, or does it require acceleration?

With cases rising again in many parts of the country, is the worst of the pandemic not over yet?

What are the precautions one must take when getting a Covid vaccine?

For answers to these questions, and more, watch this interview with vascular and endovascular surgeon Dr Ambarish Satwik, who is Director, Vascular Cath Lab at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.