Mirror journalist slammed into wall by police at Bristol ‘Kill the Bill’ protest
A journalist from British newspaper the Mirror was slammed into a wall by police in Bristol at a ‘Kill the Bill’ protest there on Friday 26 March.
Matthew Dresch tweeted: “Police assaulted me at the Bristol protest even though I told them I was from the press.
I was respectfully observing what was happening and posed no threat to any of the officers.” Avon and Somerset police tweeted: “We’re aware of a video showing a journalist being confronted by officers during last night’s protest in Bristol.
We’re making efforts to contact him.
A free press is a cornerstone of our democracy a we fully respect the media’s vital role in reporting events fairly & accurately.” The southwestern English city of Bristol has seen a series of protests against the 'police, crime, sentencing and courts bill', which would allow police to impose conditions on peaceful protests, including those they deem too loud or a nuisance.